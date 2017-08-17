JAY-Z Allegedly Never Wanted Kanye West To Become Famous: He ‘Was Gonna Put Him On The Shelf’

The JAY-Z/Kanye West feud just keeps escalating! Back in the day, Jay signed Ye under false pretenses, according to claims made in a shocking new documentary, and his true goal was to ‘put Kanye on the shelf.’

JAY-Z, 47, apparently had no intention of ever letting Kanye West, 39, become a famous rapper, as Channel 4’s July 31 documentary Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs Kanye implies. “They were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to sign you,'” filmmaker Coodie Simmons, a friend of Kanye’s, says in the doc around the 21:00 mark about how Kanye had been signed to Roc-A-Fella Records in 2002 by Jay and co-founder Damon Dash.

“And Dame said it, ‘We was gonna shelf Kanye, we was gonna put him on the shelf,'” Coodie reveals. Adds rapper GLC: “There would be times when [Kanye] would be discouraged, he would be crying, ‘I don’t understand why I am not where I want to be, why this is happening.'” You can watch the doc above to see for yourself.

“The rumor was that JAY-Z had no intention of letting Kanye rap,” the narrator also says at around the 20:00 mark, referring to the silence after bringing Kanye on, “And had only signed him to keep his genius production skills exclusive.” Ouch.

Today, Kanye and Jay are reportedly at odds over a number of things, including but not limited to a $3 million TIDAL dispute, Ye’s relationship with Kim Kardashian and Jay calling Yeezy “insane” on the 4:44 track “Kill Jay Z.” It’s hard to keep up, no? We hope the former friends work it out soon!

