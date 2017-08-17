‘BIP’ Couple Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Welcome First Child Together — See Pic

Congratulations are in order! ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert had their baby on Aug. 17, and the precious little girl is so cute you’ll die! See the adorable first pic, here!

Oh, happy day! The first Bachelor in Paradise baby ever is officially here! Jade Roper, 30, and Tanner Tolbert, 30, welcomed their first child together on Aug. 17. It’s a precious baby girl! The new parents couldn’t look prouder in their first photo with their bundle of joy. Tanner has his arm around Jade’s shoulders as she holds the newborn, and they’re both gazing down lovingly, absolutely beaming! Click here to see the pic on E!

Luckily the baby is super healthy, and Jade is doing well. However, E! reports that her water broke early that morning, which is one month before she was expected to give birth! Thankfully the entire family is doing great. What’s super exciting is that her due date ended up being just 11 days after her best friend from BIP Carly Waddell revealed that she’s pregnant with husband Evan Bass. We can’t wait to watch those lil cuties grow up together! See more pics of Jade and Tanner, here.

Jade and Tanner were both contestants on Bachelorette and Bachelor before heading to Paradise in 2015 for the show’s second season. On the first night they started talking, and they only had eyes for each other from then on. That love continued long after they got engaged after the end of the show. They had their wedding in paradise at the beginning of season three in 2016, and when they appeared on the show for Carly and Evan’s wedding in 2017, they seemed more in love than ever! We’re so happy for this growing family, and can’t wait to see how much joy this new baby brings the couple. Congrats, you two!

