Is Angelina Jolie Nemesis Chelsea Handler Getting Close To Brad Pitt After Heartbreaking Split?

We did not see this coming. Angelina Jolie’s worst Hollywood enemy, Chelsea Handler, might be getting a little too close to former lover Brad Pitt, according to a new report. Ouch!

It’s no secret that Chelsea Handler, 42, has never been a fan of Angelina Jolie. In fact, she’s been team Jennifer Aniston since the beginning. But now, the web of friendship and rivalry is all tangled up following a seriously shocking report from Naughty Gossip. The publication claims that the comedian is getting close to Brad Pitt, which kinda’ seems like a stab in the back for both Angie and the Friends alum. If true, how twisted is that?! “Chelsea never hated Brad for what he did to Jennifer,” a source tells Naughty Gossip on Aug. 17. “She always blamed Angelina for the nasty split. But now that she isn’t friends with Jen, Chelsea is free to work with Brad.”

Huh…apparently the bond between Chelsea and Jen wasn’t unbreakable like we once thought. But would the talkshow hostess really betray her (former) friend like that? Would things would Brad actually turn romantic? For now it sounds like Chelsea is only interested in collaborating with the Fight Club hunk professionally. “Chelsea has long been a fan of Brad’s ‘Plan B’ production company and is talking with them about a few projects,” the source continues. “Don’t be surprised if we see Brad and Chelsea having lunch together soon!”

We know what you’re thinking — when the heck did Chelsea and Jen stop being friends?! It was less than a year ago that the Horrible Bosses actress appeared on her show to gush about hubby Justin Theroux. “How was your Thanksgiving? Did you get a surprise?” asked Chelsea. “I did! I got a surprise! My husband!” Jen replied. The women had an absolute blast talking about the holidays, with no sign of a strained relationship. Never get a guy come between a friendship!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chelsea and Brad would ever seriously date? Or is that too weird?