“If it were up to me, as far as getting myself ready for an awards show, I’d probably be in like blue jeans and a baseball hat,” Kellie Pickler, 31, admits in our exclusive preview of I Love Kellie Pickler. There’s so much that goes into a red carpet appearance — dress, shoes, makeup, hair, accessories, and more. An awards show is fun, but it’s exhausting! In our clip, Kellie’s getting ready for her appearance at the 2017 ACM Awards. “I’ve never worn any jewelry like this,” Kellie says as she looks at earring cuff she’s going to be wearing. “It’s kind of like a weapon.”

Kellie realizes she’s got to pronounce all the fancy designer names on the red carpet, and she can’t get them wrong. Her husband, Kyle Jacobs, 44, walks in and offers to help. He takes a makeup brush and uses it as a microphone. While pretending to be a reporter, he asks Kellie all the necessary questions. Kellie points out that he’s getting a little aggressive with his fake microphone. He says he’s just trying to prepare her for the media. “I’ve never had any of the reporters hit me in the face with their microphone!” she laughs.

Kyle continues to ask Kellie questions about her outfit. When he gets to her clutch, he has no idea what a clutch is and neither does Kellie! Her stylist notes that a clutch doesn’t a strap. “It doesn’t have a strap on,” Kellie says to Kyle. That’s when he makes a dirty joke. “Babe, why does everything have to be a dirty joke with you?” Kellie asks. Kyle can’t do anything but laugh. I Love Kellie Pickler airs Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET on CMT.

