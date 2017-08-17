‘Game Of Thrones’: Jon Snow & Gendry Are Actually Related — Yes, Really

Hold up, Jon Snow and this fan favorite character are actually related? Hint: This character is connected to Robert Baratheon. Allow us to explain how Jon Snow and [SPOILER] are connected in their family tree!

Just when you thought you’d figured out how all the characters were connected on Game of Thrones. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) met for the first time on the Aug. 13 episode of Game of Thrones, but they’re not just newfound friends. They’re actually COUSINS! These two characters, who were raised as the bastard sons of Ned Stark and Robert Baratheon, have no idea that they’re related. Their family history is complicated, to say the least.

Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi). He doesn’t know this yet, but his parentage has been confirmed. Rhaegar’s aunt, Rhaelle Targaryen, married Ormund Baratheon. Rhaelle gave birth to two Baratheon children, Steffon and Cassana. Steffon’s first-born son was Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), followed by Stannis (Stephen Dillane) and Renly (Gethin Anthony). As we all know, Robert fathered a number of illegitimate children while he was married to Cersei (Lena Headey), including Gendry. So, going by the family tree, Jon Snow and Gendry are third cousins. Technically, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Gendry are related, too. If you need a visual, this Game of Thrones fan is here to save the day:

Jon, Daenerys and Gendry are all related – and each have a (debatable) claim on the Iron Throne!

The S7E05 Explained video is coming.. pic.twitter.com/i38S0cXXau — Alt Shift X (@AltShiftX) August 14, 2017

Jon Snow and Gendry’s new friendship also means their recreating the bond between Ned (Sean Bean) and Robert. Ned and Robert were best friends and found together in Robert’s Rebellion once upon a time. Maybe Jon Snow and Gendry can grow to have the same bromance as and Robert. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

