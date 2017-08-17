Grace VanderWaal Returns To ‘AGT’ Stage For Epic ‘Moonlight’ Performance: I Was ‘So Nervous’

Grace VanderWaal, 13, returned to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage on Aug. 16, and it was everything. Watch her stunning performance of ‘Moonlight’ and find out when you can catch her on a newly-announced tour!

Grace VanderWaal just keeps getting better! The thirteen-year-old superstar in the making made a special appearance on America’s Got Talent, performing her new single “Moonlight” for the excited crowd. Watch the video above!

Before she hit the stage, Grace admitted that she had butterflies. “Frankie, I’m so nervous!” she told her puppy backstage while getting mic’d up, via USA TODAY. “You know when you smell that familiar smell? And it’s that weird feeling in your stomach where you’re trying to remember that smell?” she also told the outlet. “Then it’s just a green air of anxiety just filling out my lungs. That’s what it’s like.” Aww!

“It’s gotten scarier” performing on AGT, the young singer added, because she feels as if she needs to prove she “deserved the grand prize.” Considering her performance earned a standing ovation from Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, we don’t think Grace has anything to worry about!

Grace also announced her first US headlining tour later that evening. It kicks off in Los Angeles, you won’t want to miss your change to see her live! Take a look at the dates below.

JUST THE BEGINNING TOUR DATES:

11/5/2017 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour (SOLD OUT) 11/13/2017 New York, NY Irving Plaza 11/15/2017 Chicago, IL Park West 2/5/2018 Boston, MA The Sinclair 2/7/2018 Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club 2/9/2018 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom 2/10/2018 Atlanta, GA Terminal West 2/12/2018 Houston, TX Studio at Warehouse Live 2/13/2018 Dallas, TX Trees 2/16/2018 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater 2/20/2018 San Francisco, CA Slim’s 2/22/2018 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre 2/23/2018 Seattle, WA Neumos

HollywoodLifers, did you like Grace’s performance on AGT? Tell us if you think she did a great job!