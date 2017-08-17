‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce’ is BACK! Season 4 premieres tonight, Aug. 17, and HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of a scene featuring the one and only Denise Richards!

Abby (Lisa Edelstein) makes an appearance at a super exclusive party and runs into her ex, Will (Warren Christie). She’s giving him an update on the latest in her life when they cross paths with his new girlfriend, Temple Hampton (Denise Richards). “Save me!” Temple says, clutching onto Will’s arm. “I cannot listen to that woman one more second.”

Will introduces Temple to Abby, but he doesn’t mention that Abby is his ex. Abby makes nice and says she’s a big fan of Temple’s work. Temple asks Abby if she’s nominated for a BAFTA. “Oh, my god, no,” Abby says. “I’m a writer. I mean, I’m a real writer not a TV writer.” Temple is not at all interested.

Will tries to keep the conversation going by talking about Abby’s new website. Temple can’t be bothered. She’s worried about her drink! Abby realizes that Temple doesn’t want to talk and she leaves. Will seems annoyed as Temple asks, “Can you taste this please? Does it have sugar in it because I told them no sugar!”

Lisa teased Abby’s storyline to Redbook and this season is going to be crazy good! “Abby’s main storyline for the first half of the season is her relationship with Barbara because it’s about their business together [their new website Ladyparts],” Lisa said. “It’s nice because the show is not just about men, it’s also about girlfriends and it really digs deep into their relationships and their struggles.”

Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce returns with all-new episodes Thursday, Aug. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. The series also stars Beau Garrett, Alanna Ubach, Necar Zadegan, and Retta.

