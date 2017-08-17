Gigi Hadid Flaunts Nipple Going Braless In Her Underwear For Breathtaking ‘Vogue Korea’ Feature

What a stunner! Gigi Hadid served up the heat while modeling for ‘Vogue Korea,’ going braless and posing in her underwear for the sexy photo shoot. With her endless legs and gorgeous face, she looks absolutely flawless!

Just when we though Gigi Hadid, 22, couldn’t be any more perfect — she proves us wrong. The supermodel dropped jaws while rocking a sheer red turtleneck and black underwear for the Sept. issue of Vogue Korea. Taking to Instagram on Aug. 17, she shared a never-before-seen snap from her stunning photo shoot. Gigi stole the show with her classy and chic look, slaying the braless trend as a floor-length fur coat draped off her shoulders. She’s continuing to build her modeling empire, now starring in two new covers for the publication! In one cover, she rocks the same ensemble, but strikes a different pose and for the other, she models a vintage Rolling Stones t-shirt and distressed denims. See pics of stars going braless, here.

Gigi has SO much to be proud of, since this is a huge accomplishment! This week, the model took to social media to acknowledged those who helped make her dreams come true. “BIG LOVE and thanks to my friends, Gigi wrote on Aug. 14, teasing the first pic. “NEW @voguekorea September covers !!! ❤️🌶📀🔒.” Gigi continues to take the fashion world by storm and luckily, she’s got a sexy counterpart to enjoy all of her successes with. She last shared a pic of her beau Zayn Malik, 24, feeding a horse and fans went wild. Gigi captioned it, “heaven is a place on Earth.” The lovebirds have been going strong since 2015 and it’s obvious they support each other every step of the way!

Zayn re-posted her flawless cover for Vogue Korea alongside an adorable heart emoji. These two always redefine couple goals since they even start trends together with their fashion-forward ways. In case you haven’t seen yet, the former One Direction singer is blonde again and his gorgeous girlfriend totally approves. Gigi and Zayn are clearly a force to be reckoned with! Even her mom Yolanda Hadid, 53, couldn’t help but gush over her new photo shoot. “Proud of all that you do and all that you are my love,” she wrote on Instagram. “@voguekorea #KeepShining #ProudMommy #Vogue.”

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away by Gigi’s gorgeous look in Vogue Korea? Tell us!