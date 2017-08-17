‘Game Of Thrones’: Does Benjen Know About Jon Snow’s Real Parents? — Rewatch This Scene

Could a certain Stark know that Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark are Jon Snow’s real parents? After watching this ‘Game of Thrones’ season 1 scene, your jaw is going to be on the floor.

Wait, Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle) might know who Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) real parents are. Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean) younger brother hasn’t been featured much on the show, but all of his scenes have been important. In season one, Benjen returned to his home of Winterfell to help welcome King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy). Before making his way inside, he runs into Jon Snow. Benjen tells his nephew that he’s welcome to join the Night’s Watch, and Jon Snow is more than ready to take his uncle up on his offer. Benjen starts to backtrack a little bit, wanting Jon to think about the decision he’s making.

“I’m ready to swear your oath,” Jon Snow says. Benjen replies, “You don’t understand what you’d be giving up. We have no families. None of us will ever father children.” Jon Snow swears he doesn’t care about any of that. “You might, if you knew what it meant,” Benjen says to his nephew. OMG!

Hold up, is this a hint that Benjen has known all along that Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen? Reddit user Gozpot brought this scene up and theorized that it could be “possible that after all those years of keeping this secret Ned had to tell someone to stop it eating away at him.” This isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility. Benjen, like his brother, is very trustworthy.

Before Benjen goes north of the Wall, he has another chat with Jon Snow. He tells Jon that they’ll speak when he returns. This parallels the scene where Ned tells Jon Snow that they’ll talk about his mother when he returns from King’s Landing. If Benjen does know, he’s one heck of a secret keeper! Could he be the one to tell Jon the truth? Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

