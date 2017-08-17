Elle Macpherson, 53, Shows Off Bare Butt & Ripped Back In Sexy Swimsuit On The Beach

Whoa, 53 has NEVER looked this good! Supermodel Elle Macpherson shared a sexy beach photo highlighting her perky derriere on Instagram on Aug. 17, and we can’t believe how amazeballs her body is!

This is why she’s one of the most infamous supermodels in the world! The stunning Elle Macpherson posted a very sexy pic on Aug. 17, and we’re still flabbergasted by how perfect she looks. She is 53 years old, after all! Scroll down to see the steamy photo. Click here for more pics of the lovely Elle.

Elle took to Instagram to share her gorgeous beach vacation with fans, we we got even more than we bargained for! She’s walking down the beach in the sunset photo, and her backside looks out of this world! The long-sleeved high-cut black suit made her long legs look even more amazing, and the cut out in the back showed off all of her impressive musculature perfectly. She captioned the pic “Good morning -#happyontheinside.”

She’s rocking an Abysse Official swimsuit, and the company was thrilled to see her rocking their brand. “No words can really express this feeling: when your role model and icon is looking so strong and extraordinary in our Billie! Thank you ✨,” they wrote. She was also carrying a bottle of Super Elixir, which is a biolive supplement brand that she co-founded. On that Instagram, she wrote “my happy place 😁 I love being by the water or in nature – anywhere I can swim, hike, ski, watch a sunrise is the go for me.” We can definitely relate!

Here’s the stunning picture:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Elle’s stunning pic? Let us know!