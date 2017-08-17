Elizabeth Hurley, 52 Goes Braless In Bed & Flaunts Cleavage In Unbuttoned Shirt

What’s better than Elizabeth Hurley laying in bed braless.. in only a white robe.. and underwear? — Nothing! The actress, 52, continues to prove that if you got it, flaunt it! And, that’s exactly what she did on Aug. 16 in her sexiest snap yet!

We want what Liz is having! Elizabeth Hurley, 52, blessed us all with her sexiest photo yet and… we can’t look away! The actress posed seductively, while half naked, in her Royals trailer in between scenes on August 17. Elizabeth lounged on a bed in nothing by black underwear and a nearly see-through white robe. She showed off her toned tummy since her robe was half-tied, and she put her cleavage on display. “Post lunch trailer sprawl,” Liz captioned the photo, which tempted a nip slip. Um, we wish we looked like that after eating lunch!

Although this isn’t the first time Liz has bared it all for the camera, she still finds sultry ways to add shock value to her stunning snaps. On July 19, the Royals star posed for a similar photo in nothing but a white lace thong! With her hair up, Liz laid on a white fur blanket, which covered her bare breasts. Then, just days later, Liz made heads turn, once again. She showed off her incredible bikini body, while she caught some sun at home. And those were just two of the many instances where she treated us to her best photos. Needless to say, Liz is hotter than ever!

So, how does she stay so slim and trim? — Well, it’s actually pretty simple. The actress has been very open through the years about her fitness and diet routine, in both interviews and on social media. First of all, confidence is key no matter what shape or size you may be. Her thing is, as long as you’re in shape and healthy, size doesn’t matter, she told E! News back in November 2016.

And, get this — She’s not a fan of the gym! Instead, Liz told the site that she likes to get her steps in, outdoors, walking her dogs and hiking. She believes in the “apple a day” old saying; every day she eats one apple, seriously. And, Liz doesn’t eat late at night. “I think whole grains and vegetables and fish and small bits of lean meat is really the way I tend to go,” she added. Like we said, we’ll have what Liz is having!

Filming for season 4 of The Royals began back in June 2017, and we’re hoping Liz brings her sexiness to the small screen! All hail the queen!

