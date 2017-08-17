Barcelona Crash: Driss Oukabir Identified As Suspect After Van Plows Into Crowd & Kills At Least 13

The Civil Guard has identified Driss Oukabir as the man who rented the van that plowed into a crowd in Barcelona on Aug. 17 and killed at least 13 innocent people.

Driss Oukabir is the first suspect named in the tragic van crash that took place on the afternoon of Aug. 17 in Barcelona, Spain. Police have taken Driss into custody and are treating him as a terrorist. The Civil Guard identified Driss as the man who rented the van that was used to plow down a crowd of people in the highly-populated city, although it has not been confirmed if he was also the person driving the vehicle. He was reportedly identified because his passport was found at the scene. At least 13 people were killed in the attack, which is being considered an act of terror, and there are at least 50 injuries, with 10 being considered critical.

Just last month, Driss shared a disturbing post on Facebook, in which he ranted about Israel’s occupation of Palestine, according to TMZ. “What has happened to our Arabism,” he wrote, via TMZ’s translation. “Even the children haven’t been rescued from the Israeli occupation. Post this video to be watched by the whole people in the world.” Graphic videos from the scene of this horrifying crash show victims in absolute terror, screaming and writhing in the streets as they deal with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Whoever was driving the van reportedly left the scene after the crash, and reports say that Driss was in a nearby restaurant when police arrested him. Authorities are still trying to piece together the exact details and determine if there are other suspects still to be identified. See a video of Driss being arrested by police below:

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for the victims of this horrific tragedy in the comments section below.