Blac Chyna & Mechie Reportedly Split After 2 Months: She’s ‘Over’ Him Flirting With Other Women

If you’re messing around, Blac Chyna will catch you! And, that’s exactly what happened when she reportedly caught Mechie chatting up other women! Check out his reaction and what Chyna did to blow off some steam!

Blac Chyna, 29, told Mechie, 24, to pack up his things and get lost, according to TMZ, which claims the two had an explosive argument on August 14! Sources close to the model say Chyna and Mechie’s blowout was over his excessive flirting with other women on social media. And, Chyna’s reportedly over the young rapper, who’s desperately attempting to rectify the situation. And, to make matters worse, Mechie recently got BC’s initials tattooed behind his ear. So, how much is tattoo removal?

After their alleged fight and eventual split, Chyna retreated to Tarzana studio, where she let out her frustrations on the mic, according to the site. Yes, she’s apparently rapping now; you didn’t know? Chyna reportedly spit some new hits in the studio. And, you know that they say? — The best songs are born from heartbreak… or anger. According to reports, Chyna inked a pricey deal with Capital Records. However, neither Chyna or the record company have yet to comment on the reports.

News of Chyna and Mechie’s alleged breakup swirled around the internet on August 14, when she was spotted leaving the Ace of Diamonds strip club with rapper/producer, Mally Mall, 40. And, while it’s unclear if Mall is Chyna’s new flame, there may be two people who know more than the rest of us — Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26. The hot couple were also at the strip club on the same night as Chyna. However, an insider informed HL that they didn’t say one word to each other; and, for good reason.

As you may know, Chyna is currently in an all-out war with Khloe’s little bro, Rob Kardashian, 30, after he exposed her naked photos on social media, July 5. The two are in the midst of legal dealings, as Chyna currently has a temporary restraining order against Rob. The exes were due in court on August 8. However, they postponed the court hearing to attempt to work through some things.

And, speaking of Rob, he’s got his own feelings about Chyna’s recent actions. “Rob is more than concerned about the kind of people she’s partying with. He knows the lifestyle she’s living is crazy and he’s a bit concerned,” a source shared with us. “He’s going out of his mind worrying about what kind of men are coming and going from her house, especially with Dream around. Unfortunately his restringing order makes it hard for him to do much right now. He’s very worried about Dream.”

Chyna and Mechie started to spark romance rumors around the same time Rob and Chyna’s fight exploded on social media. They seemed inseparable, flaunting their PDA all over social and on sexy nights out. But, that’s reportedly all over now. On to the next one?

