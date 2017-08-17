Blac Chyna Flaunts Rock Hard Abs & Sexy Cleavage 9 Months After Giving Birth To Dream

Workin’ on her fitness! Showing off her killer abs and eye-popping cleavage, Blac Chyna has never looked better. Can you believe it’s only been nine months since she gave birth to daughter Dream?

Back on track! Nine months after welcoming baby Dream, mother-of-two Blac Chyna bounced back looking hotter than ever! She flaunted her post-baby body, complete with rock hard abs and gigantic boobs, on Instagram on Aug. 17. Fans couldn’t believe that she gave birth less than a year ago because her body is so banging. The world-famous curves are still there, Chyna kissed that baby weight goodbye and traded it in for muscles instead. Dressed in skintight gym clothes and a baseball hat, she showed off major cleavage and a super toned tummy. Like all of us, Chyna is totally loving the progress she’s made, as she captioned her video with a smiley face.

So, how much weight has Chyna lost? Well, back in April, the Rob & Chyna reality star revealed that she was already 50 pounds lighter. Her secret was “working out at the gym” on a daily basis and “drinking skinny tea.” Celebrities, especially the Kardashians, swear by Flat Tummy Tea and similar brands for amazing anti-bloating results. “This tea gives me so much energy when I work out,” wrote Chyna. “I’ve been really sticking to my exercise routine lately and finally starting to see the results.” Dang, maybe we should invest in whatever she’s been drinking. Obviously it’s working.

With such a killer, hour-glass body, it would be foolish not to show it off. Chyna has always loved flaunting her curves, but her sense of fashion has only gotten sexier since Dream was born. In November, the former stripper dazzled in thigh-high boots and a LBD (little black dress). The next month she put her post-baby booty on fully display in an athletic, body-hugging jumpsuit. We’re completely obsessed with her closet lately!

