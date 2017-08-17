Beyonce & Daughter Blue Ivy Snuggle On Football Field In Never-Before-Seen Family Pics

When life gives you lemons, make ‘Lemonade.’ Beyonce, JAY-Z, and daughter Blue Ivy are the cutest family in these never-before-seen pictures, featured on her album’s limited edition vinyl box set.

Obsessed with Beyonce‘s Lemonade album? Then you’re in for a BIG treat! The 35-year old “Formation” singer has come out with a limited edition “How To Make Lemonade” vinyl box set, which features behind-the-scenes pictures from her photoshoots and inside her home with JAY-Z and Blue Ivy. So far four pictures (out of HUNDREDS) have surfaced online. The cutest set shows Beyonce kissing and cuddling Blue on a football field. JAY is teaching her how to throw a football and pretends to tackle her. This box set, which is 600 hundred pages long, gives fans an inside look at how Lemonade was made, including the visual project Beyonce released. “It shows the inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments,” she explained.

But wait — there are many more surprises! The box set also includes never-before-seen pictures from the pop star’s music videos for “Formation,” “Sorry,” “Sandcastles,” “Pray You Catch Me,” and “Freedom.” For $299.98, you can see Beyonce performing with her back-up dancers, spending quality time with her husband, and making kissy faces with her adorable 5-year daughter. OK, yes, that pricing is a lot higher than we’d normally pay for a coffee table book, but it seems worth it. How To Make Lemonade will be available for purchase TOMORROW — Aug. 18. Boyfriends, if you’re reading this, this is what your girlfriend wants for her birthday.

At the time of Lemonade, Beyonce was not yet pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir Carter, so don’t expect them to make any appearances. Thankfully, the mother-of-three is using Instagram instead of a coffee book table to show them off. She shared a first picture on July 14 that nearly broke the internet. Celebs like Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj had a total fangirl moment over her babies.

