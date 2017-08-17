Barcelona Van Crash: Horrifying Graphic Video Shows Victims Scattered & Injured In The Street

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. As Barcelona still reels from the Aug. 17 van crash that has reportedly left at least one person dead and ‘dozens’ injured, shocking footage shows the bloody carnage of this alleged attack.

Again, warning – the footage of the crash is VERY GRAPHIC. Watch at your own discretion. The footage shows the horrible aftermath of the Aug. 17 crash in Barcelona. A van rammed into a crowd of people at the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas. While it has yet to be confirmed, a Catalan police spokesman told CNN that it was “most likely” a terror attack. While more details are continuing to come in, many outlets have reported at least one person has died because of this crash, with “dozens” of people injured.

The driver of the van reportedly fled on foot after the vehicle mounted the sidewalk, according to The Independent. The man is reportedly 1.70 meters tall, wearing a white and blue striped shirt. The van reportedly toured around the promenade in the popular tourist destination before crashing into the crowd. Two armed men were reportedly holed up in a bar after running from the attack, according to The Independent, though this hasn’t been confirmed. Authorities are still searching for answers, so it’s hard to confirm anything right away.

“All of sudden it was real chaos,” witness Ethan Spibey told Sky News, per Reuters. “People just started running screaming, there were loud bangs. People just started running into shops, there was a kind of mini-stampede where we were, down one of the alleyways. They’ve locked the doors because I’m not sure whether the person who may have done it has actually been caught, so they’ve locked the doors and told people just to wait in here.”

There have been no previous terror attacks claimed by ISIS in Spain, but the country has been rocked by terrorism in the past, according to The Independent. Most infamously, nearly 200 people were killed in a 2004 attack, when al-Qaeda inspired terrorists committed a horrific bombing of Madrid. Since then, Spanish police have arrested several suspected ISIS supporters, including an alleged ISIS recruiter who was accused of inciting terror attacks.

