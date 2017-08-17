Barcelona Crash: Van Plows Through Massive Crowd In Popular Tourist Spot In Spain

Oh no. Barcelona is now on high alert, after suffering what many fear could possibly be a deliberate attack. A van reportedly crashed into a group of people in a popular tourist spot, leaving multiple injured.

Spanish police and emergency services are responding to an August 17 incident in La Rambla in Barcelona. Barcelona police confirmed that a van “mounted a pavement” and struck many people in the popular tourist destination in a “massive crash,” according to The Independent. “Dozens” have been reportedly injured. Details about this incident – who was driving the van, if this was just an accident or an act of terror – are scant at this moment. HollywoodLife.com will update the post with more information as it becomes available.

La Vandguardia, a Spanish newspaper, reported that the van toured around the central promenade before crashing into a kiosk at the crossroads with Career Bonsucess. Witnesses say the white van was driven by a male, and police have urged people to avoid the area for their own safety. “Crashing noise,” one witness told the Daily Express. “I saw a woman next to me screaming for her kid. Police were very quickly there, officers with guns. It was chaos, you couldn’t tell what was happening.”

Police officers were screaming at people to move back. People were seriously injured on the ground. Within 30 seconds police vans, ambulances, officers with guns were arriving,” the witness added. Here’s hoping that everyone is okay in this scary accident.

Our thoughts are with those injured in this crash. HollywoodLifers, we will continue to update this post with new details.