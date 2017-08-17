Barcelona Attack: Several Suspects Killed In Police Raid After Horrific Terror Incident

Swift justice was dealt against several people suspected of planning a terror attack in Cambrils, Spain on Aug. 17. Just hours after a van drove through a crowd in Barcelona leaving 13 dead and 100 injured, police raided a terrorist hideout.

The president of Catalan, Carles Puigdemon, confirmed the raid took place and thanked the police force for their service “in these critical and tragic hours,” according to The Guardian. “As well as the four killed in Cambrils, there is a fifth perpetrator injured during the same operation,” said law enforcement. They have asked people to shelter in place, and said that many roads may be closed due to the “exceptional” circumstances.

The Guardian reports that the suspects were thought to be carrying out a coordinated attack. Five citizens may have been injured during a shooting on the seafront before the terrorists were neutralized by police. They also believe a home explosion earlier in the day was part of the attack, which was supposed to unfold in several parts, while making tourists the main target of the violence.

Story developing…

A shocking video allegedly shows the moment where 8 shots rang out between police and the suspects. Watch the scary video, below:

