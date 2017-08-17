Are Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone Back Together? — They Were Reportedly ‘Holding Hands’

Has Gwen Stacy reunited with her Peter Parker? Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield broke up in 2015, but after she has reportedly made ‘multiple’ secret trips to see him in London. Did they get back together?

It’s been nearly a year since Andrew Garfield, 33, and Emma Stone, 28, called things off, as The Amazing Spider-Man co-stars broke up in Oct. 2015. Though the couple had a “break-up and make-up” earlier in 2015, it seemed that this last split was for good. Well, their romance might be back on, as Emma has reportedly made multiple trips to see Andrew in the London production of “Angels in America,” according to The Sun. “They have even been sneaking out of the back door [while] holding hands,” a source close to the actor tells the publication.

Wait? What gives? How did this alleged reunion happen? “Emma spent some time in the UK earlier in the year shooting her new film The Favorite,” the source told The Sun, ”but made a further trip to London when they have reconnected.” Andrew was reportedly happy to see his ex, as the source tells The Sun that his “feelings for Emma never softened and now they are growing close once again.” That’s amazing – but fans eager to see these two reignite their passion should hold off on sounding that “(re)New Couple Alert.”

“There is a lot of history between them but they are both so busy,” the source tells The Sun. “At the moment they are just seeing what happens.” Well, many fans would love to see them get back together. Emma gave Andrew a massive hug after she won the BAFTA for Best Actress, and Twitter nearly exploded. Fans were using all-caps to celebrate what they thought was another chance at love for these two. It was almost as when Kate Winslet, 41, gave Leo DiCaprio, 42, a kiss before he won the Oscar.

So many feels. The seeds for this reunion were sewn all the way back in Feb. 2017 as Emma and Andrew were spotted being really cute with each other at the Governor’s Ball. “They spent quite a bit of time talking to each other and flirting with each other,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They both looked like they were still into each other.” The source said that these two acted as if they “still have a tight bond,” and that it “wouldn’t be a big shock if they got back together.”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you want to see Andrew and Emma get back together? Or do you think they work better as friends?