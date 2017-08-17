Are Amber Rose & 21 Savage Getting Married Soon? Their Plans Revealed

Don’t expect wedding bells for Amber Rose and 21 Savage anytime soon. She’s totally in love with him, but in NO rush to walk down the aisle, HollyoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why.

Amber Rose, 33, is totally smitten with her new love, 21 Savage, 24, but that doesn’t mean she’s rushing marriage with him. Actually, it’s completely the opposite — she wants to take things nice and slow in their relationship instead. “Amber’s not ready to marry 21 Savage,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves him and would love to be with him for a long time, maybe even forever. But she’s not planning to rush into a wedding. He’s actually already talking marriage, but she’s putting the brakes on it. She really regrets marrying Wiz [Khalifa] so quickly and doesn’t want to make the same mistake again.”

This hot new relationship has heated up quickly since these two got together earlier this summer, and it seems like the pair can’t get enough of each other. At the beginning of July, Amber took to Instagram to gush about her man for the first time, and she made it clear that things were already serious between them. “It’s pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this,” she admitted at the time. She emotionally added that she’s been hurt, abused and slut-shamed in the past, and raved about how nice it was to finally have someone in her life to defend her honor. “Maybe he’s just as broken as me and that’s why we’re perfect for each other,” she concluded. “But either way, he’s not going anywhere and neither am I.”

21 Savage has already met Amber’s family and even bonded with her four-year-old son, Sebastian, who she shares with Wiz. The rapper has yet to comment on Amber’s relationship with 21 Savage, but considering he and Amber have stayed good friends, we’re hoping he’s given her his nod of approval!

