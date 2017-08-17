Aly & AJ Just Released A New Song & Everyone’s Freaking Out — Listen To ‘Take Me’

This is not a drill — Aly & AJ have a new song, and you’ll be transported right back to 2007 when you hear it! Listen to ‘Take Me,’ here!

Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka are back as Aly & AJ for the first time since 2009! The former Disney Channel stars are making music again, and they released their comeback song, “Take Me,” on Aug. 18. The song has a major pop music vibe, and while it starts out slow and mellow, things really pick up in the first chorus. “I’ve been spending my attention on you,” the girls sing. “I don’t wait long cause I got better things to do. When you gonna take me out?” Listen to it below!

Aly & AJ formed in 2004 and released albums in 2005, 2006 and 2007 (their last studio album). However, they eventually left their record label (Hollywood Records) and rebranded as the group 78Violet in 2009, although they didn’t have much success at that time. The girls’ 2013 song “Hothouse” got a bit of traction, but they never released a full album as 78Violet. In December 2015, they changed back to Aly & AJ and began working on a new album. It wasn’t until April 2017 that they confirmed music was on the way, and now, it’s finally here!

From 2004-2008, Aly & AJ were well known names on the Disney Channel. Aside from their music, Aly also starred in Phil of the Future from 2004-2006, and the girls had their own DC original movie, Cow Belles, in 2006. After they ended their time with Disney, Aly went on to star in Hellcats, which ran for one season on the CW from 2010-2011. Aly also got married to Stephen Ringer in 2015.

