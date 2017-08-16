Winnie Harlow Proudly Poses In Nothing But A Thong On Instagram & Looks Gorgeous

HOT DAMN! Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ contestant Winnie Harlow was once bullied for her unique skin pattern, but now, it’s become one of her sexiest features. She’s never looked better!

That thong, th-th-th-thong. Sisqo would have a lot of sing about if he saw this sizzling picture of Winnie Harlow. Dressed in nothing but a nude-colored thong, the former America’s Next Top Model beauty proudly flaunted her curves and one-of-a kind skin tone caused by vitiligo — a skin condition characterized by light patches of lesser pigment. On the modeling show, Winnie revealed that she was bullied in school. Kids called her all sorts of nasty names like “cow” and “Oreo.” She was once embarrassed of showing off her skin, but now she’s got nothing to hide! Winnie looks more confident and beautiful than ever.

“The real difference isn’t my skin,” she captioned her selfie on Aug. 16. “It’s the fact that I don’t find my beauty in the opinions of others. I’m beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!” The Canadian stunner also debuted a super short pixie haircut while arching her back and posing inside her apartment. Winnie previously had naturally curly hair all the way down to her boobs, so she must have cut at least five inches off. Her haircut looks super cut and very appropriate for summer.

If you don’t recognize Winnie for her modeling work, you probably know some of the guys she’s dated. The season 21 veteran has been linked to Drake and Nick Cannon. She and the “Hotline Bling” singer reportedly got together after his split from Jennifer Lopez in February. They were spotted acting “flirty” at the Libertine in London, where they partied together until FIVE in the morning, according to The Sun. Maybe this thong picture is a way to tempt him!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Winnie’s thong picture? Sexy or too much?