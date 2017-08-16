Natalee Holloway: 5 Things To Know About The Teen Who Went Missing In Aruba

The mystery of Natalee Holloway may soon be solved if bones found in Aruba on Aug. 16 turn out to be hers. If you’re not familiar with the tragic story of the missing teen, here’s everything you need to know about her.

Twelve years after Natalee Holloway went missing, we may finally get some answers. Her father Dave Holloway went on the Today Show on Aug. 14 to reveal that human remains were found in Aruba, and there's a chance that they're Natalee's. As a matter of fact, they're currently being tested so we won't have to wait long to know for sure! This news is very exciting for people following the story of the teen since she went missing in 2005. If you don't know about her, here are 5 fast facts.

1. Her case hasn’t been solved in 12 years. Natalee went missing in 2005. At the time, she was just 18 years old, and on a high school graduation trip to Aruba. She failed to show up for her flight when it was time to leave, and thus began an intense investigation.

2. Joran van der Sloot is the main suspect. The local man was allegedly the last person Natalee was seen with. He and two brothers named Kalpoe were repeatedly arrested for suspicion of involvement in whatever happened to Natalee, but they were never found guilty of anything. In 2008, Joran said that he had sold her into slavery after claiming that she died and was disposed of. He was arrested for killing another woman in Peru in 2010.

3. Her dad never gave up, and it may have paid off. After 12 years, Dave opened a new investigation with P.I. T.J. Ward. The pair revealed that they had found new information from an informant close to Joran. The informant brought them behind a house, where they dug up remains. Now we just need to wait to see if they’re hers.

4. She had such a bright future. Natalee went to high school in Clinton, MI. She was a member of the school’s honor society, dance team, and graduated with honors. She planned to go into pre-med for college.

5. Natalee was declared legally dead in 2011. Though her body wasn’t recovered, Dave petitioned to have her declared legally dead. His ex-wife fought him on it, but he won.

