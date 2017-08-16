Joran Van Der Sloot: 5 Things To Know About Natalee Holloway’s Accused Killer

Could it be that after 17 years of the disappearance of Natalee Holloway that Joran van der Sloot could be brought to justice in her case? We’ve got five things to know about the prime suspect in her possible murder.

Has the search for Natalee Holloway‘s body come to and end? Her family has combed the island of Aruba endlessly since the Alabama teen went missing while on a high school senior trip in 2005. Now a body has been found that might belong to the pretty blonde. She was last seen drinking in a bar with Dutch national Joran van der Sloot on the island, and her remains have never been recovered. Here are five things to know about him.

1. Joran has escaped justice in Natalee’s May 30, 2005 disappearance, as her body has never been discovered.

Then 17, he was arrested on June 5, 2005 and considered the prime suspect in her murder. He was later released in Sept. of that year due to lack of evidence. Her later admitted on syndicate TV show A Current Affair after he was released from jail that he’d been with Natalee the night she disappeared but that he’d left her alone and alive on a beach.

2. Joran would be rearrested several times in the case but would never go to trial for Natalee’s disappearance.

In subsequent years when possible new evidence would come to light, authorities would re-arrest Joran but would set him free when the case continued to stall. He was eventually sued by Natalee’s parents Dave and Beth Holloway for personal injury after the pain they alleged Joran caused them, but the case was dismissed.

3. Joran tried to blackmail Natalee’s family into giving up her whereabouts.

In 2010 he contacted the family’s investigator in the U.S. and got them to wire him $15,000 in an account in Aruba in exchange for details on where Natalee’s body was. He claimed he put it in the foundation of a house on the island but it turned out to be a lie, which he admitted in an e-mail. He used the money to flee to Peru on a poker tour.

4. Five years to the day after Natalee’s disappearance, Joran was accused of murdering a = woman in a Lima, Peru hotel room.

The body of Stephany Tatiana Flores Ramírez, 21 was found in a room registered to Joran on May 30, 2010, bludgeoned to death. After lengthy legal wranglings, he was found guilty of the “qualified murder” of Stephany in Jan. 2012 and sentenced to 28 years in prison. His current release date is June 10, 2038. At that time he will be extradited to the U.S. to face extortion charges in lying to Natalee’s parents.

5. Joran has become a husband and father while behind prison bars.

On July 4, 2014, he married girlfriend Leidy Figueroa in his prison cell in Peru. She reportedly gave birth to his child later that fall. His lawyer at the time told CNN he had no alternative motives other than love.

