Here’s Why You’re Attracted To ‘F–kboys’: 3 Signs You’re Swooned By A Bad Boy

Ladies, you know you’ve come across your fair share of ‘f–kboys.’ Whether you’ve been prepared or not, there’s at least been one time where a ‘f–kboy’ has come in and swept you off your feet, only to stomp on your heart. And, if you’re in a’f–kboy’ trap at the moment, let us help you dig your way out…

Dating is hard, isn’t it? — You’ve got the nice guys who are just too nice, the guys who only want to be your friend, the players who are actually nice but clearly can’t be trusted, and then, you have the “f–kboys.” It’s a term that’s particularly become quite popular amongst women in 2016 and 2017, and now, there’s f–kboys everywhere; they’re just coming out of the woodwork, swarming like the plague; well, maybe not that dangerous. And, yes, I may have just described killer bees. But, hey, there’s a lot of similar traits here. So, what exactly is a f–kboy?

Well, I took a personal survey from a few women, who definitely spoke from the heart, and most likely, personal experiences. Therefore, their answers were a bit outspoken. So, let’s leave it up to the professionals [Dictionary.com]. According to the site, here’s the proper definition: “A f–kboy is a guy who doesn’t respect women, yet relies on them heavily. He’s a guy who’s distant, doesn’t care about a woman’s time, and won’t commit. He’s self-absorbed and is never looking for anything serious relationship-wise.” Sounds about right.

Think about this — You know your worth; you know you deserve a man who respects you and treats you well. But, you keep gravitating toward these certain types of men who fall into the f–kboy category. But, why? — You know how this will end; you know he’s not going to be your prince charming. So, again, why are you, [and me] attracted to f–kboys? While I’d love to give you all advice on this one, I called on two of my favorite relationship experts, Project Soulmate’s Matchmakers, Lori Zaslow and Jennifer Zucher! Here’s the three key reasons you can’t stop pursuing f–kboys:

1. They have confidence…

A f–kboy is confident, which makes him undeniable. They know they are good looking and can walk into a room and get any girl… and lets face it, they probably will. But there is something drawing you towards his overly confident stature and attitude that will keep you hooked.

2. The have game…

The bad boys know how to play the game, because they invented it. They know what you want to hear and will make you feel like you are the girl that can turn him good. But, the truth is, he is playing you. And, he doesn’t want to be good.

3) They’re mysterious…

They leave you wanting more and never reveal too much. They aren’t too

sensitive, but tell you just enough about themselves that leaves you wanting more. And, while this may seem mysterious and exciting, they are leaving you at a distance, because they are most likely seeing other people.

