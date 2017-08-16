CMA Fest Live Stream: Watch Nashville’s Finest Gather For Monster 2017 Summer Concert

Get ready for a serious foot-stomping good time as CMA Fest airs on Aug. 16 at starting 8pm EST. We’ve got all your live stream details to watch Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett host 28 of the best acts in concert.

The 2017 CMA Fest may have gone down back in June, but the show has gathered up 28 of the best performances for country fans across the nation to enjoy when the brightest stars are featured in a jam-packed 3 hour telecast that is billed as the “Music Event of the Summer.” Between June 8 and June 11, everyone who was anyone in the world of country — from up and comers to longtime superstars — descended upon Nashville to interact with fan and, play epic concerts from 11 different stages throughout Music City. Scroll down for all the live stream details on how you can watch the best of the best’s performances on Aug. 16’s CMA Fest.

Singers Kelsea Ballerini, 23, and new daddy Thomas Rhett, 27, host the telecast, which will feature taped performances from the likes of Blake Shelton, 41, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, 41, Keith Urban, 49, Luke Bryan, 41, Sam Hunt, 32, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Blake’s ex Miranda Lambert, 33. Needless to say those two didn’t end up sharing the same stages on the night and kept their distance so don’t look for any drama to be going down outside of the rip-roaring performance highlights.

This was the 46th year of the annual event, and now that country music is so mainstream and beloved by outside of a niche fanbase, it’s getting the all-star treatment. Fans from all 50 states and 18 countries made the 2017 CMA Fest the most attended in history. “I’ve grown up going to CMA Fest as a fan, and last year, getting to perform on the big stage, was one of the most epic memories I’ll ever have,” Kelsea said about the event. “And now, being able to host with my current tour mate Thomas Rhett is just going to be another crazy thing off the bucket list. I can’t wait to test out my hosting skills and perform again this year!” CMA Music Fest: See Pics.

