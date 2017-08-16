Is Tyga making his move with Justin Bieber’s stunning pal Audreyana Michelle? The rapper just posted a telling clip of the young model grooving to his song! Check it out!

Ever since Tyga, 27, broke up with Kylie Jenner, 19, he’s been spotted out and about with A LOT of gorgeous women! Like when he was spotted canoodling with a stunning blonde at the Wireless Festival, or how about when he was spied exiting a NYC hotel with yet another stunning blonde?! You’d think all these random beauties would be keeping him busy but it turns out T-Raww has his eye on someone new and this time you might actually recognize her! It appears Kylie’s ex has set his sights on Justin Bieber‘s, 23, rumored ex Audreyana Michelle! Remember her? She was spotted hiking with the “Love Yourself” crooner in July!

So what has us convinced that Audreyana is on Tyga’s mind? Well, he just posted a video of the gorgeous young model bopping to his track “Move To LA”! Naturally she was participating in the #MoveToLAChallenge, in which fans bust out their best moves to Tyga’s hot track! Except this time he actually noticed! Does this mean Tyga is crushing on Justin’s hiking buddy? We should probably mention that Audreyana is only 17 years old at the moment, but that didn’t stop the rapper and Kylie from fueling loads of romance rumors back in the day!

As for the Biebs, well, word has it the pop star is prowling social media for a new GF! And sometimes he actually starts doing some detective work to get ahold of them, like when he was caught trying to romance a personal trainer in Savannah, Georgia who didn’t appear to be into it! Although that one got away, we have a feeling Justin will be lucky in love very soon!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Tyga is moving in on Justin’s supposed ex? Let us know!