Manhattan Mom Almost Crushed To Death With 3 Kids When Tree Collapsed In Central Park

A near-disaster turned into a feel good story on Aug. 15 when people showed their compassionate side in New York City. A massive tree in Central Park fell down with no warning, and landed on a mother and her three young children. Anne Monoky, 39, was knocked unconscious and pinned underneath the huge branches. When she woke, she was horrified and screaming for her baby, NYT reports. Luckily, several good Samaritans were already on the scene to help.

A man named Antonio Russo saw the whole thing happen, watching the tree fall as if in slow motion. He says Monoky seemed unconscious at first, and when “she came to, and started crying and going crazy, and was yelling for the baby,” he explained. Luckily the little one was already in the arms of an officer and kind strangers had carefully pulled her 2 and 4-year-olds out of their mangled strollers before working on getting their mother out.

Russo said he “heard limbs being snapped over her,” as people fought to get her out from under the tree. “New Yorkers are great, man,” he applauded. Luckily, all four of the family members were sent to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell hospital, and treated for minor injuries. They are all in stable condition with nothing life-threatening, thank goodness. It’s so inspiring to see a community come together to help a stranger in these trying times. A woman and her three children are recovering after a large elm tree came crashing down on them in New York City's Central Park on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/JAMq8COJs5 — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 16, 2017

