Tiny Freaking Out T.I. Will Cheat On Her With Bernice Burgos While She’s On Vacation

While Tiny is away, is T.I. going to play? The Xscape singer is terrified that their recently repaired marriage is going to fall apart while she’s on vacation and we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details why.

The last vacation that Tiny went on was her 42nd birthday trip in July to St. Lucia, when estranged hubby T.I. flew in to surprise her with all kinds of love and attention. Now that she’s back in the Caribbean, Tip, 36, hasn’t come to visit her this time around that’s got her on edge. “Tiny’s on vacation in the Dominican right now, but it’s been hard for her to relax and enjoy it. Tip is off doing his own thing and hasn’t been giving her much attention. She wants to trust him but all the old demons of jealousy and insecurity are popping up,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s trying to keep them in check because the fastest way to push Tip away is to show weakness,”our insider adds. It was when she started doing her own thing with Xscape that made T.I. really come crawling back. But since the divorce memories are still fresh, why give him any room to cheat? It’s especially difficult as her nemesis, former Love & Hip Hop NY star Bernice Burgos, 37, is all over the Big Apple where her man is away on business and looking freakishly fine! See pics of T.I. and Tiny.

“It’s extra hard because he’s been spending a lot of time in New York and she knows Bernice is right there in the city too. That’s a little too close for comfort. Tip swears he’s never going to see Bernice again, but it wouldn’t be the first time he’s lied to Tiny. Her head goes to the worst places, she can’t help it. She hates not knowing and doesn’t want to jump to conclusions, but she’s stressing pretty hard,” our insider shares. Well, it it’s any indication from Tip’s social media, he’s been hip deep concerning himself about the Charlottesville, VA hate rally and President Trump‘s awful responses to be thinking about other women right now.

