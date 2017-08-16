Tiny Posts Sexy Bikini Pic: Reminding T.I. Why He Should Stay Faithful?

Well, hello! Tiny is back at it again (pun intended), showing off her incredibly sexy figure in a new bikini shot on Instagram. Are you paying attention, T.I.?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, isn’t afraid to show off a little skin on her Instagram account. The mother of five is slowly but surely becoming known for her bikini body, especially as she continues to post sexy pics for everyone to see. In her latest, Tiny takes sexy posing to a whole new level by showing just the back of her body as she sat on the edge of what appears to be a hot tub. Tiny is rocking a blue string bikini, and she is seductively holding her hair up to reveal her curves. Also revealed? The gorgeous back tattoo she has, which also runs up her shoulder into another design. So pretty.

We can’t help but wonder if this is Tiny’s way of sending a message to her husband, T.I., 36. As previously reported, Tiny and T.I. seem to be on the road back to love after a near-miss divorce. However, we like to think that Tiny showing off her curvalicious body is like letting T.I. know exactly what he has — and, even better, exactly what he would be missing if he strayed. After all, Tiny has been posting some seriously sexy pictures back-to-back all over her account, and we know that T.I. definitely has to be paying attention to them. Hey, who wouldn’t? She’s gorgeous!

