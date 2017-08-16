Explosive ‘Real Housewives’ Reunions: The 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Moments Ever

Bravos’ ‘Real Housewives’ are known for their epic fighting, back stabbing, hair grabbing and more. But nothing is ever as dramatic as the reunion shows! Check out our gallery of the top 10 craziest housewife reunion moments EVER.

If you’re like us, then you LIVE for Real Housewives reunions. From Teresa Giudice pushing Andy Cohen to Porsha Williams dragging Kenya Moore by her hair, these are just a few of our favorite moments ever! The ladies of each city certainly bring plenty of drama to our TV screens throughout their respective seasons, but things get turned up a notch during the reunions. And it’s probably because the ladies are basically trapped in a room together for a minimum of eight hours while they rehash all the drama that happened throughout the past year. To see the top 10 craziest reunion moments ever, keep reading!

1. Teresa Giudice pushes Andy Cohen. During the Season 2 reunion of RHONJ, Teresa went after Danielle Staub, when she brought up Teresa’s family in a heated discussion. “Did you acknowledge your nephew?” Danielle asked, before Teresa jumped off the couch and screamed in Danielle’s face, “Don’t you ever bring up my family!” Host Andy Cohen tried holding Teresa back, but she pushed him so hard that he fell back into his chair.

2. NeNe Leakes tells Kim Zolciak to “Close Ya Legs To Married Men”. During the first Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, NeNe Leakes called Kim Zolciak out for her relationship with a mysterious man known as Big Poppa. “Close ya legs to married men!” she screamed.

3. Porsha Williams drags Kenya Moore by her hair. Kenya Moore egged Porsha Williams on during the Season 6 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but no one could have predicted what came next. Porsha literally pulled Kenya by her hair and dragged her across the stage.

4. Caroline Manzo cries and screams at Danielle Staub: “You Know What You Did”. Caroline Manzo broke down during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 2 reunion special, when Dina Manzo‘s custody battle over her daughter was brought up. Apparently, Danielle did something shady and tried to get Dina’s daughter taken away from her. It happened off-screen, but we definitely heard about it during the reunion special.

5. Ramona Singer walks off set during the Season 1 reunion of RHONY. During the first reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona Singer walked off set when the topic turned to Alex McCord‘s naked pictures. Apparently, she didn’t want to be associated with glorifying nudity.

6. Brandi Glanville claims that Kyle Richards doesn’t get her period anymore. When Kyle Richards tried calling out Brandi Glanville for being a mess during the Season 5 reunion of RHOBH, Brandi clapped back. After Kyle said, “I don’t walk around naked with my tampon string hanging out,” referring to a wardrobe malfunction of Brandi’s, Brandi quipped, “Because you don’t get your period anymore, bitch.” Woof.

7. Brandi Glanville says, “F*ck You,” to Andy Cohen. During the Season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Andy tried defending Brandi Glanville after she was attacked by all of the ladies for things like throwing wine and slapping Lisa Vanderpump, but while doing so, he compared her to a dog. She, obviously, didn’t like that and said, “F*** you.”

8. Danielle Staub hugs Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita. We felt the awkwardness through the TV screen when Danielle Staub hugged out her feuds with both Teresa and Jacqueline Laurita on the Season 2 reunion of RHONJ. Forced hugs are the worst.

9. Kyle Richards calls our Lisa Vanderpump for her lies and drops the F-Bomb. Kyle shocked viewers during the 2014 RHOBH reunion, when she called out Lisa for her “lies” and dropped the F-bomb. Kyle accused Lisa of trying to bring copies magazines that had stories about Kyle’s husband’s alleged cheating on a girls’ trip.

10. Kim Zolciak explains why she wears wigs. During the first reunion for RHOA, Kim Zolciak was asked by Andy about why she wears wigs. She said she thought she had cancer at one point and may have had hair loss. However, we’re still confused by her explanation. Are you?

Click through our gallery above to see all the pics!

HollywoodLifers, which moment do YOU think was the most explosive ever? Tell us below!