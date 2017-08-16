Spanish Super Cup Game 2 Live Stream: Watch Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid Online

Real Madrid took a commanding lead in the 2017 Spanish Super Cup, but Barcelona has a chance to beat their rivals in another ‘El Clasico.’ Game 2 takes place on Aug. 16 at 5:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

The first leg of the Spanish Super Cup saw Real Madrid win the El Clasico by going 3-1 over their bitter rivals, Barcelona. Now, the action will head to Santiago Bernabeu, as Los Blancos host the Blaugrana for the second and final match. Barca needs at least three goals if they want to snatch the cup away from La Liga’s current reigning champions. However, if Real scores, it might be all over for the Catalans. It should be an exciting pre-season game so soccer fans better tune in to see every single kick, block and goal.

If the Spanish Super Cup – or Supercopa de España – is a preview of what soccer fans can expect in the 2017-18 La Liga season, then it might be a repeat of last year. After what ESPN FC called a “low-key first half,” the action picked up when Gerard Pique, 30, bumbled. He attempted to block a shot from Marcelo Vieira, 29, but accidently scored in his own goal at the 50th minute. Lionel Messi, 30, scored the equalizer on a penalty kick 27 minutes later, but Cristiano Ronaldo, 80, put Real back in the lead at minute 80. It would be Marco Asensio, 21, who put the final nail in Barca’s coffin. Real won the match – but did it come at a price?

Ronaldo earned his second yellow card after referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxa ruled that the Ballon d’Or winner had taken a dive to try and win a penalty. Two yellow cards in a single game means an automatic one-match suspension, and Ronaldo was not thrilled. He reacted by shoving the ref in the back. Uh-oh. Ronaldo was given an extra-four game suspension, meaning that he’ll sit out the next five games with the league. Real Madrid attempted to appeal the ban, but the Royal Spanish Football Federation shot down Los Blancos.

“I’m disappointed,” Real manager Zinedine Zidane, 45, said after the appeal failed, per The Independent. “All of us are disappointed. As always, I’m not going to get involved with the referees but, when you see everything that happened. We are going to talk to the [appeals] committee about this as well. When you think he is not going to play in five games for us, something is up. It bothers me and it bothers all of us. It’s a lot of games for him and that’s all I’ll say.” With this ban in place, the next time Ronaldo will play for Real is on Sept. 20, against Real Betis.

