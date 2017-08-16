LeBron & Savannah James Are Total Couple Goals As They Remember Their Epic First Date

AW! Even after 15 years together, LeBron James and Savannah James still only have eyes for each other. They love-dovey duo spilled the deets about the first date where it all started to ‘Vogue’ on Aug. 15.

LeBron James, 32, and Savannah James, 30, sat down for an interview with Vogue on Aug. 15, and things quickly got freakin’ adorable. The couple invited reporter Robert Sullivan to their home in Akron, Ohio, and he got to see the unpolished, unfiltered version of the couple. The best part? When LeBron and Savannah re-lived their adorable first date, way back in high school! Click here for pics of the adorable duo.

“He met me!” she said jokingly “I didn’t meet him!” LeBron was so smitten with Sav that he even remembers what she was wearing on the special night in 2002. “You had on a black-and-pink two-piece, right?” he asked, beaming at his loving and supportive partner. “Yes!” Savannah answered, thrilled that he remembered. She was also charmed when he insisted on bringing her home by curfew to impress her dad. “I was following the rules,” he asserted.

The power couple has been together for 15 years, which is nearly unheard of in an industry that constantly breeds cheating and divorce. Luckily, it seems like these two are in it for the long haul. Gabrielle Union, half of another successful marriage with bball player Dwyane Wade, vouches for them. “Me and Dwyane, our biggest takeaway about Savannah and LeBron is that they’re real. What you see is exactly what you get. You think, Oh, my God, LeBron is silly and jumps around, and you know? That’s who he is.” And Savannah is “a woman who really has that midwestern ethic, and I’m from the Midwest, so I know this. It’s that you say what you do and you do what you say.” Perhaps those strong ethics is what keeps them stuck together like glue!

