CMA Fest 2017: Sam Hunt Slays With Epic ‘Body Like A Back Road’ Performance

Sam Hunt, 32, gave the people exactly what they wanted at CMA Fest 2017, and now he’s gonna give it to them all over again during the festival’s pre-taped special on Aug. 16! Though the party started during the June 8 – 11 festival in Nashville, Tenn., Sam and 27 other amazing country music performers shared their magic all over again during tonight’s broadcast on ABC, and it was one for the record books! Sam totally slayed his performance of “Body Like A Back Road” at the festival, and if you weren’t there you NEED to see the replay!

Sam kicked off the summer concert with his new hit and actually had the crowd singing more of the track than he did! That’s how you know fans are obsessed! Sam was looking super hot in a casual outfit that included a black short-sleeved T-shirt, dark blue jeans and sneakers. Watching him look so chill while performing at the top country music event of the season really gave us a new appreciation for his level of cool!

While the sexy country music star’s performance was definitely amazing, it was not the only highlight of the 3 hour telecast, promoted as the “Music Event of the Summer.” The show was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, 23, and Thomas Rhett, 27, who introduced performances by Blake Shelton, 41, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, 41, Keith Urban, 49, Luke Bryan, 41, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Blake’s ex Miranda Lambert, 33. After seeing how amazing everything was this year, we can’t wait to find out how they top it next summer!

