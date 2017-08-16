Ryan Reynolds Leads ‘Deadpool 2’ Crew In Moment Of Silence After Stuntwoman’s Tragic Death

Two days after a stuntwoman tragically died on the set of Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds and the crew held a moment of silence. The actor and over a dozen crew members stood with their heads bowed, in remembrance of Joi ‘SJ’ Harris.

Ryan Reynolds, 40, and his film crew, held a moment of silence for the stuntwoman who tragically died during a motorcycle stunt on the set of Deadpool 2, August 14. The woman was reported to have been professional motorcycle racer, Joi “SJ” Harris. The actor and over a dozen crew members stood together on August 16, to remember Harris, before resuming production on the film in Vancouver. Watch the touching tribute, below [courtesy of TMZ].

As you may know, there was chaos on the set of Deadpool 2 on August 14, when a 911 call revealed that a stuntwoman riding a motorcycle lost control of the vehicle. In the emergency dispatch audio [obtained by TMZ], the dispatcher described the terrifying moments from the crash. According to the call, the stuntwoman went airborne over a curb and crashed into a building, going through a glass window; all of this happened before she pulled from the crash and pronounced dead. The site claimed witnesses on set in Vancouver said the stuntwoman did not apply the brakes before the crash.

Soon after the deadly accident, Ryan took to both Twitter and Instagram to mourn the stuntwoman’s tragic death. “Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool,” Ryan wrote in a typed note on August 14. “We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

At around noon on the day of the accident [August 14], 20th Century Fox released a statement to TMZ regarding the incident: “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

