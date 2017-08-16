Ric Flair’s Fiancee Begs Fans For Prayers As He Suffers ‘Multiple Organ Problems’ After Surgery

Oh no! Infamous WWE wrestler Ric Flair’s fiancee is pleading with fans for their prayers on Aug. 16, as her man suffers from ‘multiple organ problems’ after his latest surgery. Click to see her update on Ric’s health.

Ric Flair’s fiancee is turning to fans for positive thoughts after the legendary wrestler comes out of surgery. Wendy Barlow shared an update about Ric’s health on Facebook on Aug. 16. She says that her man is suffering from “multiple organ problems,” and neither she nor the 68-year-old fighter are doing very well. Click here for pics of Ric.

“Just want to give an update to my friends and family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events….” explained Wendy, poor thing. “I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain.” We reported that Ric’s manager first admitted that Ric was in the hospital on Aug. 14, but details have been few and far between ever since. Wendy shed some light on how Ric is doing, and unfortunately it doesn’t sound good.

“It all seems like a nightmare… multiple organ problems,” wrote Wendy. “Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition. And no he did not have colon surgery…. It was another surgery! I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible. Thanks for all of the support and love.” We hope he feels better ASAP!

