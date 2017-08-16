‘RHONY’ Reunion: Ramona Exposes Year-Long Secret About LuAnn’s Ex-Husband Tom

Nothing was off limits during the ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ reunion special, which premiered on Aug. 16 — and that included a year-long secret that Ramona Singer refused to share LAST season.

LuAnn de Lesseps has already decided to divorce Tom D’Agostino, but the Real Housewives of New York City reunion special, which aired on Aug. 16, was filmed three weeks before they split. So, obviously, her controversial 7-month marriage to the alleged cheater was a big topic of conversation among the ladies. Specifically, Andy Cohen asked the ladies if they knew of anymore indiscretions on Tom’s part. They all said they’ve heard things here and there pre-wedding, but nothing as of late. Andy, however, then remembered that Ramona Singer almost spilled a secret about Tom during last season’s reunion, so he urged her to finally divulge what she knows. So what exactly did she know? “He met a woman from Philadelphia, who was recently divorced,” and he went to the Regency and up to a room with her, Ramona explained, before adding that Tom told the woman he had an open relationship with LuAnn. Later, LuAnn said that she’d leave Tom if she ever found out he cheated on her while married. So maybe that’s why she finally decided to pull the plug?

In other reunion news, Bethenny Frankel was asked how she felt about former housewife Jill Zarin‘s appearance on the show this season, to which she said she wants to stop being asked about her former friend. Andy asked if they’ll ever be friends again, and Bethenny said, “No, no.” Then she begged him to stop asking her the same question over and over again.

Bethenny also attacked Ramona for treating her assistant of four years like “s***” when they recently ran into each other in the elevator. Apparently, Ramona acted as though she didn’t recognize Bethenny’s assistant — she didn’t even acknowledge her — so Bethenny ripped her a new one, saying she needs to stop treating staff so poorly, as he regularly does. Ramona used the excuse that she was abused as a child, but Bethenny told her that has nothing to do with it. “You’re 60 years old,” she yelled.

