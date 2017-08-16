‘Project Runway’ Sneak Peek: Judge Olivia Munn’s Wowed By An Oscars-Worthy Gown

You ready to make it work, designers? ‘Project Runway’ returns tomorrow night, August 17, and the drama is higher than ever! Take a look at this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the season 16 premiere!

As the wise Heidi Klum once said, one day you’re in, the next day you’re out. In this sneak peek from the season 16 premiere of Project Runway, our promising new designers appear to be put to work right away. And from the looks of it, their outfits are positively runway-worthy! The clip features a sneak peek from the most important, tense part of the show: when the judges separate the best and worst designs from the okay ones. The clip — EXCLUSIVE to HollywoodLife.com — features the judges focusing in on one particular design.

An intrepid designer named Kenya flaunts the stunning gown she made for her beautiful model. It’s a strapless mermaid gown with dramatic, structured pockets. It’s crisp and white, and everyone fauns over it. Our judges, mainstay Nina Garcia, designer Zac Posen, and actress Olivia Munn (along with Heidi, of course) absolutely gush over it. We can see why. CLICK HERE to see a clip from the Project Runway season premiere!

“I love the pockets,” Olivia told the designer, raving over the classy dress. “I’m always awkward on the red carpet because I never know what to do with my hands, or my face. But having the pockets made [the dress] look a little more youthful and fresh.” Well put! But seriously; can you believe that these designers can create something so elaborate and beautiful in just one day? It’s insane! We’re so anxious to see the full season 16 premiere of Project Runway to see what the rest of these designers come up with!

Project Runway returns on Thursday, August 17, at 8:00pm on Lifetime.

