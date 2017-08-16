Harry Proposed to Meghan Markle In Africa With $1 Million Heirloom Ring, Claims New Report

Prince Harry has good taste! The spare heir allegedly proposed to Meghan Markle on an African vacation, and the ring he reportedly gave her was stunning — and pricey. We have details about the $1 million ruby here!

Meghan Markle, 35, is one lucky lady! The Suits star is allegedly engaged to boyfriend Prince Harry, 32, and he pulled out all the stops to make his proposal special. The prince allegedly gave Meghan his great-aunt, Princess Margaret‘s beautiful ruby ring! Allegedly giving his girlfriend the prized, $1 million heirloom is especially meaningful, because it means the couple has Queen Elizabeth‘s approval!

“The queen sees a lot of similarities in Margaret and Harry, a source told OK! Magazine. “They’re both spares to the heir who carved out their own niches as the fun-loving, cheeky royals. It would make sense that she would pass on her ring to Harry. The ring will look absolutely stunning on Meghan.” That’s such a lovely sentiment. The couple have been dating for about a year and a half, and she’s already part of the family. Meghan even got an invite to Pippa Middleton‘s extremely exclusive wedding. That’s how you know she’s made it in!

Apparently, Meghan was blown away by the thoughtful — and pricey — engagement ring. “I heard she accepted [the proposal] immediately,” the source told the magazine. “Surely Meghan has been preparing for this, but she must have been blown away by the romance of it all.” Um, we would be too! Meghan reportedly has Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, 35, to thank for the romantic proposal, which happened on Harry and Meghan’s private vacation to Botswana — one of his favorite places in the world.

“[William and Kate] basically told Harry that it was time to pull the trigger and that surely Meghan would be expecting it — it’s a secluded safari trip during her birthday week, after all,” the source said. They have a point!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for comment.

