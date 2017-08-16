Is Rachel Lindsay Still In Love With Runner-Up Peter? Report Claims He Was Her 1st Choice

On ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, Rachel Lindsay accepted a proposal from Bryan Abasolo…but a shocking new report claims runner-up Peter Kraus was her real first choice!

Rachel Lindsay, 32, and Bryan Abasolo, 37, have been flaunting their love on social media ever since the Aug. 7 finale of The Bachelorette, when they were finally able to go public with their engagement after months of secrecy. However, on finale night, Rachel also confronted her runner-up, Peter Kraus, 31, for the first time since they split in Spain, and there’s reportedly unresolved feelings there. As viewers saw during the dramatic episode, Peter told Rachel he wasn’t ready to be engaged just yet. He was willing to commit to her and said he planned to propose one day, but after just a few weeks of dating, he, understandably, didn’t feel comfortable getting down on one knee. However, Rachel wanted a proposal, so she had to let him go.

“Rachel was shocked to hear he wasn’t ready to propose,” Life & Style reports. “She was in love with him. She was really hurt by the way things ended with Peter. She’s still hurt.” The mag’s source claims that Peter was actually Rachel’s first choice, but she just didn’t want to leave the show without a ring…which he wasn’t willing to give her. The lawyer has been adamant that Bryan is definitely “the one” for her and insists that she didn’t just “settle” like many have criticized her for. However, “it’s hard to tell if Bryan and Rachel are genuinely in love,” according to Life & Style’s insider.

Following the finale, it was revealed that Peter tried to reach out to Rachel after their breakup, but she denied any further communication. “That was a closed chapter for me,” the 32-year-old said on Live with Kelly & Ryan. “My focus was Bryan. I chose Bryan for a reason. I didn’t want to re-open things. Peter had his chance!” As always, what’s meant to be, will be!

