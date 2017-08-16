CMA Fest 2017: Miranda Lambert Crushes Explosive Version Of ‘Highway Vagabond’

Looking good and sounding good is the best revenge and Miranda Lambert got both at the 2017 CMA Fest. The country cutie shined with a killer rendition of her smash hit ‘Highway Vagabond’!

Miranda Lambert, 33, thrilled fans at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on the opening night of the 2017 CMA Fest on June 8, kicking off the event with a half hour set that got the audience on their feet and moving. She performed hits like “Pink Sunglasses” and “Little Red Wagon” to the delight of her many fans in attendance! While there are plenty of somber songs on her latest album, 2016’s The Weight of These Wings, she brought out the rollicking life on the road tune “Highway Vagabond,” to keep things moving, which was included on ABC’s CMA Fest broadcast special on Aug. 16! Check out the performance above!

She later busted out her explosive 2005 hit, “Kerosene,” to keep the crowd on its toes. The 33-year-old looked incredible and so in her element and the lyrics sting as much today as they did during her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton, 41. Blake, who also performed at the country music festival, has moved on to a nearly two-year-romance with Gwen Stefani, 47. Click here to see pics from last year’s CMA Fest!

Miranda looked super sexy in a cut-off jean miniskirt with a belted high waist that showed off her sexy legs, a fringed black jacket a smile that oozed cool confidence during her performance. She wore her hair long and wavy and completely avoided a run-in with her ex, as he was nowhere near the stadium on the night Miranda performed, instead taking the stage for his set a night later on Fri. June 9. Oh well, they’ve both happily moved on with their lives, but have gone to great lengths to avoid each other at country music events, because it is a pretty small and tight-knit world.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Miranda’s performance at the CMA Fest?