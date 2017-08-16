Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Look More In Love Than Ever During Romantic Getaway

Happy Birthday, Mila Kunis! The ‘Black Swan’ actress celebrated her 34th birthday in the best way possible – by having a sweet romantic date in Hungary with the love of her life, hubby Ashton Kutcher!

Boldog születésnapot! That’s “Happy Birthday” in Hungarian, and Mila Kunis celebrated her 34th birthday on Aug. 14 in the country’s capital of Budapest, according to PEOPLE magazine. Of course, the Bad Moms actress wasn’t alone, as Ashton Kutcher, 39, was there to celebrate his wife’s big day. The two That 70’s Show stars took in a bite to eat at the Vintage Garden, and the restaurant managed to snap a selfie with Ashton and Mila. Other diners shared photos of the couple, revealing that daughter Wyatt, 2, and 9-month-old son Dimitri joined their mommy and daddy for this birthday meal.

Now, it’s not as if Mila and Ashton figured they’d celebrate her birthday in Hungary on a crazy whim. She’s currently filming her new comedy, The Spy Who Dumped Me, in Budapest. The timing has worked out for these two. Not only were they able to spend Mila’s birthday together, but they were also able to attend Budapest’s Sziget Festival on Aug. 12. In an early birthday treat, Ashton and Mila watched Wiz Khaflia’s, 29, set from atop a scaffolding structure. These two cuddled up in what was one of the cutest dates ever.

From how these two seem heads-over-heels for each other, it’s amazing to that anyone would think they would cheat on each other. However, this Hollywood couple has been the subject of cheating rumors, and it gets so bad, even they have nightmares about cheating. While speaking with Howard Stern, 63, on July 21, Ashton confessed that he recently dreamt that Mila cheated on him with one of her co-stars. He even said that Mila sometimes dreams that Ashton has two-timed her – and she wakes up mad at him! Well, Ashton was unfaithful to Demi Moore, 54, which caused their breakup. Perhaps Mila has a good reason to be suspicious?

It seems Ashton has learned from his cheating ways and will stay faithful to Mila. He quickly shut down accusations of cheating when photos appeared in July to show him boarding a private jet with another woman, according to PEOPLE. Turns out, this was just another family member. “You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with out cousin,” he tweeted after this latest round of accusations. “Sorry, Aunt Jodie, these magazine(s) lack integrity.” Hilarious.

Happy Birthday, Mila Kunis. HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Mila and Ashton got together?