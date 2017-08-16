Mel B Goes Braless & Commando In Sexy Sheer Bodysuit For First ‘AGT’ Live Show

Dayum, Mel B! The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge ditched her bra and her underwear while wearing a dazzling sheer bodysuit during the Aug. 15 live shows. Mel B just took sexy to a whole new level!

This is definitely Mel B’s most revealing outfit ever! The singer and AGT judge, 42, wore a black sheer bodysuit that was detailed with blue, green, and silver embellishments. Mel went totally braless and commando in the outfit. Those rhinestones covered her in just right places. You couldn’t really see the outfit while Mel B was sitting at the judges’ table, but when she walked the red carpet, her outfit was on full display. From her abs to her toned legs to her curvy butt, Mel B looked absolutely incredible in the sexy bodysuit!

She also revealed on the red carpet after the show what inspired this super sexy look! “I’ve kind of dived into a bit of see-through stuff before, but today I was feeling the blue superhero vibes,” Mel B told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like a girly girl. I like to do dress-up.”

Mel B also showed off her hair makeover during the the first AGT live show in Los Angeles. She had her new blonde hair swept to one side, revealing her undercut. This look is definitely edgier than her previous chic bob. Now that she’s a single lady, Mel B is wanting to try out new looks. We don’t blame her. She looks AMAZING!

During the Aug. 15 live show, fellow co-host Howie Mandel, 61, kept reminding everyone that Mel B, who is currently in the midst of a divorce with ex Stephen Belafonte, 42, is back on the market. At one point during the show, Mel B declared to the audience, “I am so happy to be single right now.”

