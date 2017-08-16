OMG! Kylie Jenner is just like us. Not only does she love Netflix’s most talked about show of 2017, ’13 Reasons Why,’ but she also has a huge crush on the male lead of the series, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette).

During the Kardashians’ explosive new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, during which they explained how Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape led to a billion-dollar brand, Kylie Jenner revealed she has a HUGE crush on 13 Reasons Why‘s Clay Jensen (played by Dylan Minnette). During a question and answers segment of the interview, titled “Fishing For Answers,” Kourtney Kardashian read aloud, “Other than Keeping Up With the Kardashians, what is the best TV show to binge?” She and Kim didn’t even get a word in before Kylie quickly responded, “Um… 13 Reasons Why, of course.” Kim explained she “just heard of that” but hadn’t seen it yet. So Kylie described why she’s so obsessed with the Netflix series. “Honestly, Clay [Jensen]… Mmm mmm mmm,” she gushed. Kourtney, however, had no idea who Kylie was talking about, as she said, “I don’t watch TV.”

As we previously told you, Netflix renewed 13 Reasons Why for a second season after the first was met with wild success — something that Kylie was probably thrilled to learn. We’re still not certain when the new season will premiere, but the storyline will still focus on Hannah and who’s responsible for her death. “I think one of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of is someone responsible for Hannah’s death?” showrunner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly. “Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is? One way we’ll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered. That’s going to take us into the past, into Hannah’s story. We’re going to get some new context for events we already know about and we’re going to see a lot of things we hadn’t even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was.”

We (and Kylie) can’t wait! To hear Kylie’s exciting confession, as well as more that was revealed by the family during their discussing with THR, watch the video below.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kylie Jenner’s crush on Clay Jensen? Tell us below!