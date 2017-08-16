Kirk Frost Still Dodging DNA Test: Why Jasmine Washington Is Letting Him Get Away With It

Kirk Frost is just so sneaky! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s convinced Jasmine Washington to give him another break on taking a paternity test and you’ll never believe the shocking reason why.

Ugh! The baby drama involving Kirk Frost, 48, and Jasmine Washington, 27, could go on for another entire season if Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s bad boy has his way. Despite promises for months that he would take a DNA test to see if he’s the father of her son nine-month-old Kannon, he’s found a promising way out — by making it yet another ongoing storyline! “Kirk found a way to dodge the DNA test again, the guy’s beyond slick. This time he convinced Jasmine it was in both their best interest to hold off, that it was the only way to make sure they’d both get a big storyline next season,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kirk is back at what he was accused of in court papers, trying to buy her off with paying her bills and helping support the model and her son. “He’s throwing money at her again too, he’s paying all her bills and then some. And he’s been secretly visiting Kannon, that was part of the deal because Jasmine really wants them to bond,” our insider adds. Click here for pics of Kirk and Rasheeda.

On July 26 it was reported by Fameolous Entertainment that Kirk finally took the DNA test to put and end to speculation on if he was the father of Kannon….something he said he would do ALL YEAR LONG for the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season six finale. We’ve already watched this drama play out long enough, it’s time to finally put it to and end. If for anything, he needs to do it for his long-suffering wife Rasheeda, 35, who he left a “broken” woman with the whole paternity scandal. It would break our hearts to watch her keep going through any more pain, not knowing if her husband of 18-years fathered a baby with another woman. Come on Kirk, man up and take the test!

