Kim Kardashian Slams Donald Trump: He’s Pissing Off Every Country

Boom! Kim Kardashian kept it short and sweet when delivering a severe slam on President Donald Trump. Kim said that after watching the Commander In Chief in action, she could do a better job!

Forget about Kanye West, 40, running for president in 2020. Maybe Kim Kardashian, 36, should throw her hat in the ring to challenge President Donald Trump, 71, for the White House? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seemed to reveal a key part of her platform while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. In a game of “Fishing for Questions,” Kim – along with sisters Kylie Jenner, 20, Kendall Jenner, 21, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and mother Kris Jenner, 61, — was asked what she would do if she was president for a day. “I would definitely not piss off all the other countries like what’s going on now,” Kim said.

Well said, Kim. During his near seven-months in office, Donald Trump has insulted German chancellor Angela Merkel, 63, by not shaking her hand, embarrassed Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 62, by shaking his hand for 19-seconds, blasted Australia’s PM Malcolm Turnbull, 62, on in a bizarre phone call and insulted Theresa May, 60, by accusing the United Kingdom of assisting Barack Obama of wiretapping him, according to Marie Claire. There’s also the whole “build a wall and make Mexico pay for it,” and how Trump continues to mock North Korea (a country with nuclear weapons, by the way) and Kim Jong-Un, 33, on Twitter.

While Kim was about making peace with the rest of the world, Kendall and Khloe were ready to pull a WikiLeaks by checking out all the highly classified information. “Let me see the alien file,” Khloe said. “Let me see the sex trafficking file.” Wow. In one second, Khloe seemed more presidential than the current president. Trump did mention human trafficking while speaking to a group of law enforcement officials in Long Island on July 28, but even then, he somehow screwed it up.

While talking to the officers, Trump made the outrageous claim that the “human trafficking is worse now, maybe than it’s ever been in the history of the world,” according to CNN. Donald seemed to forget about a little thing called “slavery,” which was a hideous blot on the history of the United States. Perhaps that “selective memory” is why he was slow to denounce white supremacists after the violent and deadly rally in Charlottesville?

What do you think about Kim dissing Donald Trump, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she could be a better president?