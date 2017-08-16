Kim Kardashian ‘Really Hurt’ That She’s Being Blamed For Kanye West & JAY-Z Feud

JAY-Z and Kanye West are still fighting like kids, and Kim Kardashian ‘doesn’t understand’ why their beef is being placed on her shoulders. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE details on how she feels about being singled out as the instigator.

“Kim [Kardashian] is really hurt that she’s being blamed for causing Kanye [West] and JAY-Z’s rift,” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s never been anything but nice to Beyonce, 35 and Jay, and she doesn’t understand why they wouldn’t like her,” the source added. If it isn’t one thing that Kim is taking heat for, it’s another and the KUWTK star is sick of it! “Kim’s also pissed at rumors Beyonce and Jay look down on her for being a reality star, as she’s so much more than that,” said the source.

Kim has been trying to win over the Carters for years and she hasn’t been given anything but the cold-shoulder and the make-up mogul wants to be given the respect she feels she’s owed. “Aside from being a loving wife to Kanye, and an awesome mom, she’s also a really savvy businesswoman who has built a fortune for herself, and she prides herself on being a good person,” said the source. “Kim has always gone out of her way to try and befriend Beyonce, but things have always been a little cold between them.”

Kim and Kanye have always chose publicity over privacy with their marriage, however that friendship never materialized with Beyonce. “Kim was really excited that she’d get to hang out with Beyonce after she started dating Kanye, she’s always been a huge fan and really respected her for all that she’s achieved,” said the source. “It’s incredibly hurtful to Kim to hear that Beyonce and Jay don’t like her, and she feels it’s because they’ve never really given her a chance, or tried to get to know the real Kim.”

