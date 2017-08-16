Khloe Kardashian Shocker: Admits She Only Did Spinoff With Lamar Odom To Make Him Happy

Just when you thought you knew everything about Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s relationship, think again! Khloe just dropped a bombshell about the couple’s former show, ‘Khloe & Lamar’.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is spilling all of the tea on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians empire, including her own spinoff series, Khloe & Lamar. In an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Khloe, all four of her sisters, and their mom, Kris Jenner, opened up about a lot. However, it was one of Khloe’s confessions that truly shocked us: she never wanted Khloe & Lamar to happen! The spinoff series of the family show aired for two seasons from 2011 to 2012, and was extended from 8 episodes to 20 in it’s second round. Thanks to Khloe, the show didn’t last too long.

“I never wanted to do ‘Khloe & Lamar’; my ex-husband did,” Khloe revealed. “He sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much.” Wow. So not only was Khloe not really on board for Khloe & Lamar, but she’s the reason it was canceled? This is some good gossip, folks! Four years after Khloe and Lamar decided to split, she finally filed for divorce in December 2013. The divorce didn’t finalize for three long years as both Khloe and Lamar struggled with their separation, but in December 2016 it was finally made official.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Khloe’s revelation about Khloe & Lamar? Comment below, let us know!