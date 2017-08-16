Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Super Thoughtful (& Expensive) Gift From Tristan Thompson

OMG, this is so sweet! Khloe Kardashian is totally spoiled by Tristan Thompson, and she proved it by showing off his gorgeous gift for her in a video on Snapchat.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, isn’t afraid to show off how her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, takes good care of her. The couple are constantly gushing over each other on social media, especially Khloe’s Snapchat, but now she’s taking things to another level. In a Snap story posted on Tuesday night, August 15, Khloe showed off a stunning gold necklace that she says Tristan had made for her! The gold necklace carried a thick gold pendant that was covered in diamonds, and Khloe told her Snap viewers that it was Armenian. That is so sweet!

Once Khloe (with a little help from her younger sister, Kylie Jenner) was done showing off video of the necklace, she posted a picture of herself wearing the necklace. The high quality picture revealed just how beautiful the necklace and pendant truly are. Plus, Khloe was rocking her gorgeous gift along with another Tristan necklace: a gold chain that read “Double T”. If you’re not sure how that relates to Tristan, take a look at the first initials of both his first and last name — Tristan Thompson. Double T. Get it? Good!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Tristan’s custom Armenian necklace gift for Khloe? Comment below, let us know!