Kim, Kylie & All Of The Sisters Pose In Bras & Skimpy Outfits For ‘Hollywood Reporter’

To celebrate 10 years of ‘KUWTK,’ the queens of reality TV got together for an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’…and, even on the cover of a high-profile magazine, they managed to still look totally sexy!

It’s not every day that ALL five Kardashian/Jenner sisters and the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, 61, get together for a joint photo shoot, but in honor of the 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, that’s just what they did! The ladies are on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter this month, and, as expected, they all look like absolute perfection. While these ladies are used to gracing the cover of fashion magazines, they still look like absolute pros on the cover of this entertainment mag, and even though they’re somewhat more covered up than usual, they all managed to keep things at just the right amount of sexy!

The youngest and oldest sisters in the family, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are both in bra tops, while Kim Kardashian, 36, also has her stomach on display in a tan crop top and high-waisted skirt. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are letting their legs do all the talking instead, and Kris has her cleavage out in a maxi dress. Sure, the women are showing off their incredible figures, but they’ve managed to do so in a classy way, and it’s perfectly fitting for what the article is about. After all, part of the Kardashians and Jenners’ careers are about looking good and showing it off, and this feature tells the story of how the family has become so successful in the last ten years.

In the Q&A, which is titled “The Kardashian Decade: How A Sex Tape Led To A Billion-Dollar Brand,” the sisters, along with producers on KUWTK, discuss some of the biggest moments from the show — including Kim’s wedding and Kourtney’s split from Scott Disick — and so much more. It’s definitely one of the family’s greatest tell-alls yet!

